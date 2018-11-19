Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were called out over the weekend to look for two lost snowmobilers.

On Saturday night at 6:15 they were dispatched by the RCMP to Yanks Peak to look for the sledders who were in trouble and didn’t have the right overnight gear.

Unit Chief for Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Williams Lake Rick White explains what happened after that.

“We mustered up some members to go in from the Quesnel side from Wells, two of our members went up from the Yanks Peak side, did some searching and found one sled, did some more searching and tracked them down to the safety cabin at Yanks Peak”.

White said once they found them and got them warmed up, they went home safe and sound.

White would like to remind sledders that when they do plan to go out to bring along your beacons, shovels, avalanche probe, some food, some flashlights, and enough safety gear to spend the night if you have to wait for Search and Rescue to come up and get you home.