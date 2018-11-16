The President of the local postal workers union in Quesnel isn’t thrilled with Canada Post’s latest offer.

It’s a four year proposal that includes wages increases, job security guarantees and a signing bonus but Derrick Bergeron says it doesn’t address any of their issues…

“It’s superficial with a lot of highlights for the media to publish. Deeper down it doesn’t address overburdening and forced overtime, not nearly enough the pay equity things we’re looking at and a signing bonus up front doesn’t really address our wages. Somebody could take that bonus and quit today, they’d get it, and somebody that gets hired to replace them tomorrow would be out of that for the next 4 years, so that doesn’t really help us a lot.”

Bergeron says he’s happy to see some movement from the corporation, but he says they would be much further ahead if it was done a month ago, or even earlier.

Canada Post has given the workers until Saturday to accept this latest offer.

Bergeron says he hopes the union will present a counter-offer before then, or that Canada Post will make a better offer.

For now he says rotating strikes will continue.