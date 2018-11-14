More precipitation is on the way following today’s mixed bag of weather.

“There’s another system heading our way and it’s going to start in our area sometime overnight and continue through the day tomorrow,” said Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“We certainly get about five centimeters in the valley bottom and the usual is perhaps double at higher terrain.”

The system could bring about 5 cm of precipitation to the valley bottom and double of that at higher terrain.

“When you take all of the rain and snow and melt it in Quesnel, we’ve had about 72 mm of rain already this month and we usually only get 51 for the whole month so we’re way above average already and only halfway through the month,” Lundquist adds.

“Williams Lake is similar with 42 mm being the usual amount of precipitation throughout the whole month and that’s where we’re currently standing not including what we’re getting right now.”