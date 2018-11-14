November 11th marked the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War.

In 100 Mile House, a large crowd turned out at the community hall to pay respect to our fallen soldiers and veterans.

The parade down Birch venue was marshaled by Capt. Dale Bachmier, and included the 100 Mile Legion, 2887 Royal Canadian Army Cadets, the 100 Mile House Canadian Ranger Patrol, RCMP, 100 Mile Fire/Rescue, and representatives from many other groups in town.

The Ceremony was led by Veteran and Former 100 Mile House Mayor, Ray Carlson. Mayor Mitch Campsall and MLA Donna Barnett were also on hand.

The Eclectica Choir sang as the wreaths were laid. After the ceremony, the Royal Canadian Legion hosted a luncheon at the Legion hall.

At 4:30 PM church bells at St. Timothys Anglican Church, Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship, 108 Mile Church, and the 108 Heritage site were rung 100 times to mark the anniversary.