It was a 6-4 upset for the 100 Mile House Wranglers Tuesday evening against the Kelowna Chiefs.

Darian Long scored two for the Wranglers, with Harley Bootsma and Kolby Page getting the other two. Wranglers goaltender Jakob Gullmes stopped 38 of the Chiefs 44 shots.

The Wranglers hit the ice again this weekend with two home games at the South Cariboo Recreation Center against the division leading Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Saturdays game time is 7 PM and Sunday the puck drops at 2 PM.