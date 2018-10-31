A Sentencing Hearing is underway in Supreme Court in Williams Lake today for a man who was found guilty of Manslaughter and Indignity to a Dead Body.

Two days have been aside for 57-year old Guy William Smith, who is appearing by video.

The court heard a number of victim impact statements this morning from the family of Gary Price.

Gwen Reese, Price’s sister, delivered hers in person while the others were read for them.

The crown is seeking consecutive sentences for Smith, eights years for Manslaughter and 4 to 5 years on the charge of Indignity to a Dead Body.

The court has yet to hear from the Defence.

Price was reported missing by his family back in March of 2013, and the 60-year old’s body was discovered in a well on a property in Likely in September of 2014.

Smith was found guilty in July following a trial that spanned seven weeks, and included the testimony of 60 crown witnesses.