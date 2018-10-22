There were a couple of very closes races in the Cariboo Regional District in this year’s municipal elections.

Mary Sjostrom defeated Cory Delves by just 13 votes in Area A, and the difference in Area B was only 17.

Alice Johnston, the Chief Election Officer in the CRD, says she would only make an application for a judicial recount if there was a tie.

She says the official results however, won’t be declared until tomorrow afternoon at two…

“What will happen is I will open up the ballot account forms for each polling station and review those. If everything looks fine on those ballot account forms, and there weren’t very many rejected ballots, then we will not perform an informal recount. If anything on the ballot account forms doesn’t make sense or looks like I need to look into it a bit further, then i’ll do an informal recount at that time, and then declare the official results.”

Johnston says after that a candidate can apply to the court for a judicial recount, if they want to go that way.

She says that has to happen between the declaration of official election results and nine days after the close of general voting day, which would be on Monday, October 29th.