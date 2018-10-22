A single motor vehicle incident early yesterday (October 21st) morning claimed the life of a lone male driver.

Corporal Mike Halskov is the Media Relations Officer for BC RCMP Traffic Services.

“Clinton RCMP received a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 at Valley Road just north of Clinton. The crash involved a single vehicle with a single occupant that left the road, rolled and the driver was subsequently ejected”.

The highway was closed for a number of hours and Halskov said Central Interior Traffic Services out of Ashcroft is leading the investigation and is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward, particularly anyone traveling south into Clinton around 4:30 Sunday morning.