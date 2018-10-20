Municipal elections are being held throughout BC today, Saturday, Oct. 20.

In Williams Lake and Quesnel BC Transit will be making it easier for voters to get to the polls by offering free service.

“Service will be free for all routes that normally run on Saturday and on handyDART as well,” Communications Manager, Jonathan Dyck said.

“Also in Williams Lake, all routes operating that day will offer extended election day service so that we can make sure that people are able to get the polls and get home if necessary.”

Polls in Williams Lake are located at the Marie Sharpe Gymnasium at 260 Cameron Street and in 100 Mile House at 385 Birch Avenue.

In Quesnel there’s three locations including at City Hall, Correlieu Secondary School, and Dragon Lake Elementary School.

For polling stations for the Cariboo Regional District click here.

For School District 27 visit: http://www.sd27.bc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Notice-of-Election-All-Zones.pdf

For School District 28 go to: http://www.sd28.bc.ca/content/2018-general-school-election

My Cariboo Now will carry live coverage of the elections starting at 8 PM when the polls close.