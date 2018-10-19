Above average temperatures are being forecasted into next week for the Cariboo.

“We’re continuing to be under the influence of this nice ridge of high pressure which has been bringing mainly nice temperatures to the Cariboo that will continue through this week and next week as well,” said Environment Canada meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon.

“We start to see this ridge break down really around midweek as the later part of the week we start to get into a chance of showers.”

Until then Sekhon says we are looking at above normal temperatures by about 3 or 4 degrees.

“The normal for this time of year is about 9 degrees in the Cariboo,” he said.

“It’s not quite looking like records at this point. In fact, an old record of 16.1 from 1978 on Wednesday was tied in Williams Lake.”

Environment Canada is continuing to anticipate a mild winter in the Cariboo.

“It’s still looking like it’s going to be an El Nino winter which is often on the milder side,” Sekhon said.

“That’s still holding true for now.”