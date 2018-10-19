Operation Red Nose will once again be delivering holiday cheer in Williams Lake through a safe ride home.

“I believe it’s the eleventh year that we have done this,” Manager of Community Safety, Dave Dickson said.

“We have the groups in place and we’re working on filling on evenings with volunteers and we’ll be operating as we have in the past.”

Any funds raised through the nine nights of Operation Red Nose will be distributed to the Blue Fins, Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics, Cariboo Chilcotin Fiddlers, and Camp Likely which each received $3,000 last year.

“People, for the most part, are very generous and they appreciate getting their vehicle and themselves safely home so that generous donation people make we turn that over to the youth, and when you do that it makes it all worth it.”

Dickson said the first night of Operation Red Nose will be on Friday, Nov 30.