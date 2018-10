The 100 Mile Wranglers are home and away this weekend with 2 games.

Tonight they’re on home ice at the South Cariboo Recreation Center going up against the Grand Forks Border Bruins with a game starts at 7 pm.

The Wranglers are 6-4 and 1 and in second place in the KIJHL Doug Birks Division behind the Revelstoke Grizzlies, who the Wranglers will face in Revelstoke on Saturday night.