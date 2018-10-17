They called it the burn the mortgage fundraiser, and now they can do just that.

Forest Grove Branch 261 of the Royal Canadian Legions burn the mortgage fundraiser dinner was a huge success. The legion held a hugely successful fundraiser dinner last weekend to help pay down their mortgage.

With the help of generous donations by their members, and a seven thousand dollar donation from an anonymous donor, the legion raised eleven thousand dollars.

Legion vice president Wendy Clarke says the successful fundraiser will free up funds to allow for needed repairs to the legion building, which was opened in 1993.

She says they’ll burn the mortgage at their annual new years celebration.