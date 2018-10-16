A number of 108 Mile ranch residents reported problems contacting the Cariboo Regional District over the thanksgiving weekend.

Residents were reporting a pressure drop in the water system. The water issue was resolved within a few hours, and the CRD has investigated the communication issue. Emily Epp, CRD manager of communications says they believe there was no problem with the phone system, but there may have been a misunderstanding regarding the procedure when the emergency operations center is not activated.

Epp says if you need to reach the CRD after regular office hours regarding utilites or other emergencies, call the regular office number at 250-392-3351 or the toll free number at 1-800-665-1613 and press 5 when prompted to be connected to the after hours emergency line operator.

For more information, check the CRD website at www.cariboord.ca