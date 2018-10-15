The 100 Mile House Wranglers were one and one on their weekend road trip.

Their first stop was Friday night in Invermere against the Columbia Valley Rockies resulting in a 5-2 loss for the Wranglers. Saturday night the team was in Golden up against the Rockets. That game ended with the Wranglers winning 4-2.

The Wranglers stand at 6-4 and 1, which puts them in second place in the KIJHL Doug Birks Division.

Their next game is at home against the Grand Forks Border Bruins this Friday, October 19 at 7 PM.