Update: A 17-year-old Kamloops teen who was reported missing is safe.

“He has been located,” RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said of Nathanyal Harry.

Original Post: A Kamloops teen who has not been seen since Friday may have traveled to 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, or Prince George.

Kamloops RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Nathanyal Harry who was last seen on the North Shore on October 5th.

RCMP ask if you have seen Harry or know of his whereabouts to contact them at 250-828-3000.

