The Cariboo will certainly remember the first two days of October, but what about September’s weather?

We spoke with Matt MacDonald, Meteorologist for Environment Canada who said it was a much colder month than expected

“Both Williams Lake and Quesnel had some of their coldest September’s on record in the top five with records going back to the late 1800’s. Two, two and a half degrees below normal, it was a cold one”.

When it came to precipitation amounts for the month, MacDonald said it was very wet for Williams Lake picking up 68 millimeters of rain where the normal is 42.

Quesnel was drier in September getting 32 millimetres compared to their normal of 50.

The first frost of the month happened September fourth which MacDonald said was a good 3 weeks ahead of schedule.