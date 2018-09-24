100 Mile House RCMP didn’t have to go far or work too hard to locate a suspect in a break and enter at the Mount Timothy Ski Resort.

Police were called to the scene on Sunday and were told that some executive members had attended the resort and located a male sleeping in one of the buildings.

They then escorted the male suspect into the custody of RCMP.

He has since been released on a promise to appear in court in December.

Police are recommending a charge of Break and Enter against a 26-year old 100 Mile man.