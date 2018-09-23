Photos of Williams Lake over a 24 hour period in August, 2018. -My Cariboo Now

It’s clean air week in Williams Lake.

To mark the occasion, Scout Island Nature Centre will be holding an air quality workshop this Thursday with air quality meteorologist Ralph Adams.

“We think this is a really important time to do it after our two summers of very poor air quality as a result of smoke,” said the Centre’s executive director Sue Hemphill.

“It can help people understand how air quality in general needs to be appreciated and what we can all do to help keep the air quality good.”

Hemphill adds that everyone has a lot of questions.

“Myself during the summer spent nearly every day checking the air quality sites because we had children programs running,” Hemphill said.

“I realized that the sites are not the easiest to understand, and of course we’ve only got one place that is collecting data and it’s up at Columneetza so the air at Scout Island could be quite different.”

The free workshop according to Hemphill will not be overly technical and will run from 9 am until noon.

“I know that’s not the best time of day for working people,” she said.

“I haven’t pinned it down yet, but I’m trying to see if I can’t get it filmed.”

To register for the workshop email airqualityscoutisland@shaw.ca or call 250 398 8532.