A Canadian first is coming to British Columbia with the goal of giving women a better understanding of their breast health.

Starting mid-October, BC Cancer’s Breast Screening Program will include breast density information with all screening mammogram results will be sent to women and their care providers. The information was previously only available by request.

“In rural and remote areas where people don’t have access to the range of healthcare services that they would have in Vancouver all the time, making sure people in those circumstances get access to all the information they need I’d argue is even more important, but it’s important everywhere,” says Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It empowers people facing issues with their own bodies to have the information they need to make their own decisions and that’s part of being a free person in society and we want our care to be patient centred”.

BC is the first province in Canada to make this change.

(Files from Matt Fetinko with My Prince George Now)