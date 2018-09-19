All open fires will once again be allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Category 3 open fires will be allowed at noon on Thursday due to weather conditions and a decreased wildfire risk in the region.

“The BC Wildfire Service takes several factors into account before rescinding open burning prohibitions. These include balancing the needs of the public with the need to mitigate the risk of human-caused wildfires,” said fire information officer, Jessica Mack.

“The BC Wildfire Service has sufficient fire response resources in place in case any new wildfires start.”

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1 888 797-1717. A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

Anyone who lights a Category 2 or Category 3 open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation.

Campfires and Category 2 open burns are already allowed again in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service urges people to take the following precautions with any allowed outdoor burning: