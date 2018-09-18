The Municipal Government race in the District of 100 Mile House is underway.

The nomination period closed September 14th. There is a three way race for the Mayors chair, with with Incumbent Mitch Campsall, Rita Geisbrecht, and Glen McDonald.

Running for reelection to council are Ralph Fossum and Dave Mingo.

Running for first term council are Wally Bramsleven, Leon Chretien, Laira Laing, Cameron McSorley, Christopher Pettman, Maureen Pinkney, and Nicole Weir.

General voting day is October 20th, with advanced voting on October 10th.