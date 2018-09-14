A Williams Lake man has been found not guilty of several weapons-related offences.
That was the outcome yesterday following a three-day trial for 38-year old Jason Smith in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.
He was facing charges of Possession of an Unauthorized Weapon, Unauthorized Possession in a Vehicle, Possession of a Restricted Firearm and Careless Storage.
Smith was arrested back in April of 2017.
RCMP say they pulled a vehicle over and discovered a number of illegal items, including a prohibited firearm and ammunition.