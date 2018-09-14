-My Cariboo Now

A Williams Lake man has been found not guilty of several weapons-related offences.

That was the outcome yesterday following a three-day trial for 38-year old Jason Smith in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

He was facing charges of Possession of an Unauthorized Weapon, Unauthorized Possession in a Vehicle, Possession of a Restricted Firearm and Careless Storage.

Smith was arrested back in April of 2017.

RCMP say they pulled a vehicle over and discovered a number of illegal items, including a prohibited firearm and ammunition.