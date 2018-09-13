Friday, September 14th is the last day for nomination packages for this year’s election to be submitted.

Chief Election Officer for the City of Williams Lake, Cindy Bouchard says nomination documents duly signed by two electors who nominate them, must submitted by 4 p.m.

“We’re getting a few more but it’s not as many as we had in previous years so that’s kind of surprising,” Bouchard said.

As of late Thursday afternoon there are 10 candidates for Williams Lake Council and two Mayoral candidates including Surinderpal Rathor and incumbent Walt Cobb. In 100 Mile House, there is also two candidates for Mayor including Rita Giesbrecht and incumbent Mitch Campsall.

Bob Simpson was listed as the only mayoral candidate for Quesnel.