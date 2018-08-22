Hotel owner and City Councillor, Scott Nelson speaks out with CCCTA chair Pat Corbett on a proposed hotel tax on April 5, 2017. The 3% Accommodation Tax was approved and took effect May 1, 2018. -My Cariboo Now

The intent of all city councillors in Williams Lake is now known as the October 2018 general election approaches.

Councillor Scott Nelson announced Wednesday that he will be seeking another term as Councillor.

He says that Council as a whole has accomplished a number of initiatives.

“We’ve reduced taxes over the course of four years, we did a corporate reorganization, we increased the policing budget, we put a number of key investments in place in our community,” Nelson said.

“We’re actually going through a bit of a boom right now in Williams Lake and I see that as a very positive next generation over the next 3 to 5 years for Williams Lake.”

Nelson adds Council has worked very hard together and that he believes as a community everyone has come together to pull through some really tough times.

“We need to capitalize on that and bring our community through the transition and make it even more healthier and stronger,” Nelson said.

Councillors Ivan Bonnell, Jason Ryll, and Craig Smith have also confirmed that they too will be seeking another term as Councillor while Sue Zacharias and Laurie Walters both announced they will not be running.

Mayor Walt Cobb said in November 2017 he will be seeking re-election.

Voting day for the 2018 General Local Elections is October 20th.