A man was arrested by Quesnel RCMP on Monday following reports by the public of his ‘suspicious behavior’.

Police received a report of a man lurking near a newer pickup truck in the parking lot near Broughton Avenue at 12:47 p.m.

“The initial caller reported she told the man to leave,” said Sgt. Chris Riddle.

“The man jumped the fence and fled on foot from the area before police could attend. Once police arrived on scene they determined the pickup truck was stolen out of Kamloops.”

Riddle says that several minutes later, a second caller reported there was a man near the footbridge acting suspicious and bothering pedestrians on the bridge.

“The man matched the description of the man seen running from the stolen pickup,” Riddle said.

The man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest was located and arrested on the warrant and for being possession of stolen property.

“The RCMP are grateful for the assistance from the members of the public, who quickly called police with a good description of the suspect,” said Quesnel Detachment Commander, Staff Sergeant Andrew Burton.

“It was these actions that lead to the quick arrest.”