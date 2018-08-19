A man and woman were apprehended by Quesnel RCMP who responded to a break and enter in progress on Pinecrest Road.

RCMP responded to the incident on Friday, August 17 at 10:58 p.m. as the property representative was able to see individuals inside the compound.

“Responding police officers found the fence surrounding the compound had been breached,” said Sgt. Chris Riddle.

“Officers determined that the suspects had fled on foot and officers cordoned off the area.”

Quesnel members with the assistance of the Police Service Dog team from Prince George were able to track and locate a man and a woman hiding on the property.

“Both were arrested without incident,” Riddle said.

“It is alleged the suspects entered the compound and attempted to steal several items including chain saws, power tools, lawn cutting equipment and jerry cans full of fuel prior to police arrival.”

Both suspects were transported to Quesnel Detachment cells where they were held pending investigation.

“The quick actions of the property representative and the responding police officers were key in making the arrests,” said Commander Staff Sgt. Andrew Burton.

“As police cannot be everywhere, we must rely on the vigilance of members of the public to help combat these types of crimes.”