The Forest Grove 94 Lions have voted to stay in operation.

The service club was in danger of shutting down due to low membership. This raised concerns about what would happen to the projects the Lions maintain in Forest Grove, such as the curling rink ice plant, and the Ruth Lake park site.

Ron Lister, with the Lions, says the club was five days away from disbanding, but voted to stay operating for another year to attempt to build membership.

Lister says the meetings start in September, and are held at the Forest Grove Community hall every second and fourth Thursday. Those interested in becoming new members are welcome. For more information about the lions and becoming a member, please call 250 397-2302.