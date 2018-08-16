More progress has been made on the Narcosli Creek wildfire.

Robin Clark is a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service…

“Narcosli is still mapped at 3400 hectares. It now has 70 percent containment. There are 99 firefighters, five helicopters and 17 pieces of heavy equipment as well as three water tenders on site. The burn operations on the northern and southern flanks were successful in cleaning up unburnt fuels and the southern flank is now being patrolled for hot spots. Heavy equipment will now focus on completing the machine guard on the remaining portions of the northeastern and eastern flanks and ground personnel will focus on preparing for burn operations that will assist in securing the guard.”

Clark says work also continues on the North Bazaeko wildfire…

“The fire is still estimated at 2500 hectares. We haven’t received any more accurate mapping. There are 58 personnel, two helicopters, nine pieces of heavy equipment and one water tender on site, and crews did work through the night again last night to continue to establish those containment lines with equipment. And ground crews will start to establish contingency lines and will burn off for where possible in order to reinforce the guard around the perimeter of the fire. There was a spot fire that jumped the guard yesterday that has since been contained. ”

Clark says there are still no resources on the Shag Creek that remains at 93-hundred hectares in size and 0 percent contained.

She says the BC Wildfire Service is monitoring it daily and are visiting residents in the area that are under Evacuation Order but it is not currently being actioned.

Clark says the Blackwater River wildfire is still mapped at 4,519 hectares.

“We have 24 personnel, four helicopters, and six pieces of heavy equipment on site. The ground crews worked through the night to establish guard on the northern flank and they did have success in completing guard on the western flank. Crews will reinforce machine guard with burn operations if conditions are favourable. Yesterday, the burn on the northeastern corner of the fire was successful.”

Clark says there are currently 85 active wildfires burning within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

She says there were three new fires discovered yesterday, two in the 100 Mile House area and one in the Quesnel area.

All were spot fires.