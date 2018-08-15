A tentative trial date has been set in Red Deer Provincial Court for November 7th for 46-year old Karin Adams.

She’s charged with one count each of Impersonating a Police Officer and Interfering with Property, which in this case includes dogs.

Adams was arrested by Innisfail RCMP last month after police say they seized eight dogs from her hotel room.

RCMP say they could hear dogs barking in the room and, after further investigation about the suspect’s history in B.C., they were concerned for the dogs safety.

Police say they were in kennels and that the conditions of the room were less than desirable.

They say they also received a separate complaint about a woman, claiming to be working with the police as an animal control professional, who tried to take another person’s dog.

The BC SPCA is also recommending charges against Adams and her daughter Catherine after 16 dogs were seized from a property in Quesnel over the Canada Day long weekend.

In that case, they says the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size and in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water, and with feces and urine soaked matting.

Both were also convicted of animal cruelty back in 2015 following an SPCA investigation, and part of their sentence was a 20-year ban on owning animals.