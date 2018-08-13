RCMP are continuing the search for a woman who remains unaccounted for after she and her spouse were caught in a mudslide along Highway 99 on Saturday.

At approximately 5 p.m. Ashcroft and Lillooet RCMP were called to the 3300-block of Highway 99 in Cache Creek for a report that a vehicle had been swept off the roadway in a mudslide at that location.

Upon attendance at the scene, Lillooet RCMP located the 57-year-old driver of the yellow 1968 Morgan convertible. He stated that he had been able to get out of the vehicle, however his wife, who was the passenger was unaccounted for.

“Initial search efforts have been unsuccessful,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

“Ashcroft RCMP with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Service, Search and Rescue and Fire Service are continuing to search, however efforts are being hampered by the quick moving water and unsafe conditions in and around the area of the mudslide.”

57-year-old Valerie Morris is described as:

Caucasian

5 foot 2 inches

113 lbs

Auburn Hair

Hazel eyes

Last seen wearing:

White/Cream Capri pants

Black Sun Visor hat

Bright red jacket

Anyone who may have been a witness, or are in possession of dash cam video of the slide or the 1968 Morgan convertible prior to the slide, are asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216.