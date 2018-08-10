Investors were in a buying mood on Bay Street today, helping to drive the TSX to triple digit gains.

Seven of 11 of the index’s major sectors finished in positive territory, led by strong pushes from financials and materials as Canada’s stock exchange ended 101 points higher at 16,416.

Also providing a lift to the TSX was Saudi Arabia’s energy minister’s reassurance that an international rift between Canada and Saudi Arabia won’t impact that country’s oil supplies to Canada.

In the U.S., strong gains from Apple, Amazon and Microsoft steered the tech-heavy Nasdaq to its longest winning streak since October.

The Nasdaq inched three points higher to 7,891.

Crude oil prices flirted with a seven-week low with worries over oil being pulled into the U.S./China trade-war.

Oil fell 25 cents to $66.69 a barrel. The loonie slipped slightly, down 13/100ths of a cent to 76.65 cents US while gold fell for a third straight day, down $1.70 to $1,212 an ounce.

Sun Life Financial and Manulife Financial reported an increase in profit earnings in Q2.

Manulife was one of the most actively traded companies on the TSX as its shares rose 2.35 per cent.