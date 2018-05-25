The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has put an evacuation order in place for the Allie Lake wildfire, as well as an evacuation alert.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for properties along Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR, Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR, and Deadman Vidette Rd

An Evacuation Alert has been issued for properties along Bonaparte Lake, Bonaparte-Spur Lake FSR, and Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

The alerts were called at approximately 4:30PM this afternoon.

The Allie Hill wildfire is currently at 1,600 hectares in size and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of 100 Mile House.

