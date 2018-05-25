The Cariboo Regional District will waive fees on dumping woodwaste at their refuse sites from firesmart fuel reduction efforts.

Firesmart is a a national program that outlines simple steps people can take to make their homes and communities less susceptable to wildfire. Several seminars on firesmart have ben held recently in the South Cariboo.

CRD chair Margo Wagner says the move is being made to encourage residents to take proactive steps on their properties.

Firesmart debris can be dumped for free, but woodloads must be clean and not contain rocks, dirt, metals, plastics or other types of garbage. Fines will be applied to contaminated loads. The program starts on June 8th.