A small fire was extinguished Friday afternoon at West Fraser Plywood Plant in Williams Lake.

“Our employees are trained to deal with small fires and initial attack type issues,” says General Manager David Walgren.

“Larger structural type fires we’re not trained with so if there’s anything that we might not know how to deal with we need to call the fire department. In this situation it was a completely enclosed fire within a suction pipe but it was elevated to the ceiling which presented some difficulty and some uncertainty so we made the call to call the fire department just to be safe.”

The fire according to Walgren was extinguished by the time the Williams Lake Fire Department arrived, and that with them they did some checks to ensure it was out.

“Anytime you have a fire it is serious and it’s something you need to deal with quickly. So all the crews did a really good job actioning the fire and we were able to get it out quickly and are in the process of starting the plant back up again.”