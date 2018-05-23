The North Cariboo’s top individuals and sports teams of 2017 were recognized in Quesnel last night.

The latest inductees into the Sports Hall of Fame were introduced prior to the North Cariboo Joint Committee meeting.

The athletes will be further recognized at the West Fraser Centre in digital form.

Claudia Fisztner, Courtney Cox, Lora-Lee Murray, Spencer Gamache, Diana Freel, Sandy Watson, Layton Smith, Loise Smith and Kayla Erickson all made their mark in the sport of archery.

William Swyers and Garnet Currie were dominant in swimming.

The Quesnel Ringette under-14 team won the provincials in Port Coquitlam in March of 2017.

Hannah Gourlay, Mary-Jo Anderson, Aaliyah Shopa, Madison Sales, Lauren Pastachak, Amber Lindsay, Shaelyn Jaroszuk, Jessica Klicks, Brynn Broadfoot, Kara Hanson, Caitlyn Dubuc-Fraser, Victoria Anderson, Shaylene Hollowell, Megan Strand and Sarah Lisk make up that winning team.

Bianca Thompson was a BC champion in the sport of Artistic Gymnastics.

Jessica Higgins was a provincial champion in Gymnastics and the Quesnel Aquatic Club…Lauren Pastachak, Lucy Jespersen, Audrey Jespersen and Casey Fisher…combined to win the 200 Medley Relay and the 200 Freestyle Relay at the Provincial Championships in Kamloops.

They also set a new record in that second race.