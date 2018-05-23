RCMP say a construction worksite in Quesnel was the target of thieves.

Sergeant Chris Riddle says thieves made off with a substantial amount of building supplies from a site in the 200 block of McNaughton Avenue in downtown Quesnel.

He says they believe that it happened sometime between Friday May 18th at 7:00 pm and Tuesday May 22nd at 6:00 am.

Riddle says it is believed those responsible for the theft used a heavy truck or possibly a truck and trailer to steal metal fencing, a lift of dark brown 6 inch HardiePlank siding, 9 boxes of white aluminum soffits and 1 box of soffit J Channel.

The stolen HardiePlank would be enough to side a large shed or shop.

Anyone with any information regarding this theft or know the whereabouts of these stolen supplies are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211 or BC CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.