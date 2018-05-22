A 21 year old 100 mile House woman is being held in custody after an altercation May 18th.

RCMP say the incident occurred at a residence in the 103 Mile Subdivision, between the suspect and the occupants of the house, where the female suspect had produced a knife.

She was arrested without incident and released on no contact conditions, but RCMP were later called and informed that the suspect was in breach of those conditions.

She was arrested and held in custody to face a Judicial Justice, with assault with a weapon and breach of undertaking charges being recommended.