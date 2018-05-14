The Quesnel Crossfire picked up a pair of wins on the road in the Prince George Senior Lacrosse League over the weekend.

They beat the Lumberjacks in Mackenzie 12-10 on Saturday and then 10-8 on Sunday to improve to 4 and 2 on the season.

Hunter McSeveny and Landon Scott paced the offence in the first game with 3 goals and 2 assists each.

Jarrett Moore and Brody Lawlor chipped in with a pair.

Lawlor and Dusty Cathcart scored three each in the second game.

Thomas Riestad was in goal for Quesnel for both wins.

Quesnel will host the PG Stylers on Tuesday night (May 15) at the West Fraser Centre.

The Stylers are 2 and 2 on the season.