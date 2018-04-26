The Cariboo Regional District has activated its’ Emergency Operations Centre for spring flooding.

“Currently there are several areas in the Cariboo that are experiencing some high stream flows and flooding including some areas up in the Nazko as as well near Rose Lake and out in the Chilcotin,” says EOC public information officer Emily Epp.

“Our EOC is activated and we are able to provide assistance to residents in the Cariboo if they have any flooding issues.”

Sandbags are available through the EOC if needed. If you are experiencing flooding issues that affect your home or business you can contact the CRD.

“We just want people to know as well if their access is cut-off due to flooding that they should just stay in place and stay safe, and that they can contact us if they need further assistance,” Epp adds.

The Cariboo Regional District’s public information line is available at 1-866-759-4977 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. After hours you can call the Provincial Emergency Reporting Line at 1-800-663-3456.

Rose Lake is currently being monitored and controlled water releases from the dam are being undertaken.

“We’re working closely with the First Nation communities that are affected as well as the Ministry of Transportation and the water stewardship branch of the Ministry of Forests. Through those agencies we have been monitoring the different streams and flooding potential issues throughout the region,” says Epp.

The EOC is currently located at the Cariboo Regional District Office in Williams Lake.

The CRD recommends that people living near a river or stream take the following precautions: