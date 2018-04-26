The wage needed to raise a family in Quesnel is now $16.51 an hour.

That, according to Integris Credit Union in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ BC office, is what is needed for two working parents with two young children to cover the cost of rent, child care, transportation and food.

Cori Ramsay, Integris Credit Union’s Communications Officer, says the North Central region remains once of the cheapest place to live in the province…

“The two biggest increases are child care and transportation in Northern BC which is a little bit different than the Lower Mainland where they see extreme increases in housing where it’s a really big issue but our housing market has remained steady the past few years.”

16.51 cents an hour is up 12 cents from 2017.

Ramsay says the living wage would be much higher if not for two substantial policy changes by the Provincial Government, a 50 percent reduction to MSP premiums and the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative, which on April 1st will result in a savings of 900 dollars for parents with children between the ages of 3 and 5.