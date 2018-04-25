Community engagement sessions will be taking place in the Lakecity and 100 Mile House next week for a residential care facility that will open in downtown Williams Lake next year.

“We will be looking to hire 61 regular employees as well as a number of casual employees,” says Brandi Antonucci, HR Generalist/Recruiter for Vantage Living.

“So we’re coming to the community to do some information sessions to provide more information for these opportunities.”

Available positions include the healthcare side such as RNs, LPNs, health care attendants, rehab workers, and therapists, as well as the hospitality side including cooks, kitchen staff, housekeepers, and laundry attendants.

“Then we have the administrative side,” adds Antonucci.

“We’ll be looking for a community administrator as well as administrative assistants.”

Cariboo Place will provide 70 publicly funded residential beds and two private pay beds.

Antonucci says that it is on track to open for January 2019.

Community Engagement Sessions take place:

Monday, April 30 in Williams Lake at Cariboo Community Church (Oliver Street) from 2-4 pm and 5-7 pm.

at Cariboo Community Church (Oliver Street) from 2-4 pm and 5-7 pm. Tuesday, May 1 in 100 Mile House at WorkBC Services Center (Alpine Ave) from 1-3 pm and 5-7 pm.

Representatives from Thompson Rivers University, College of New Caledonia, and WorkBC will be on hand to answer questions regarding programs and their requirements.