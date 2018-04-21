Many notorious citizens of 100 Mile House, including the Mayor, were jailed last Friday , and had to raise money for bail.

The jail and bail fundraiser for the Peter Skene Ogden Grad Class raised over $8000 . The event was held at Save on Foods, and also included hot dog sales, and auction and face painting.

The slightly shady individuals who were picked up by the RCMP included Mayor Mitch Campsall, 100 Mile House Fire Chief Darryl Blades, 108 Mile Fire Chief Marcelle Reid, and the RCMP’s own Detatchment Commander, Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen.

South Cariboo Citizen of the Year Shane Gunn attempted a skateboard getaway, but the Mounties always get their man.