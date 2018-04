A 55-year-old woman is in hospital after she was struck Wednesday morning crossing Oliver Street in downtown Williams Lake.

Oliver Street at 2nd and 3rd Avenue was closed to traffic after 8 am while police and BC Ambulance Service attended.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says that the woman was crossing Oliver on a green light while walking and was hit by a 1-ton pickup that was making a turn.

She sustained substantial injuries.

Police to continue to investigate.