A suspect wanted for breaching his parole for manslaughter is believed to be in the Williams Lake area.

35-year-old Corbin Bob has been unlawfully at large since January 25, 2018, and a Canada wide warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Bob is described as a First Nations male with black hair and brown eyes, 6’0″ tall, and weighing 175 pounds.

Williams Lake RCMP confirm that Bob was seen in the area Tuesday afternoon driving a 2006 blue Chevy Cobalt.

Bob has a lengthy criminal history and had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Gary Cavanagh who was found dead after being shot in his travel trailer in Kamloops in October 2006.

Anyone with information regarding Bob’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477, Alexis Creek RCMP at 250-394-4211, or Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.

Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips ~www.bccrimestoppers.com