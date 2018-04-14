The third annual Bowl for Kids sake took place Saturday at Big Country Lanes in 100 Mile House.

The event had a cowboy theme, and was a fundraiser for mentorship programming for children and Youth.

Mentoring coordinator for Big Brothers and Big sisters in 100 Mile Kira Mitchell says that 15 teams were registered to play and there were “a lot of great and enthusiastic teams, a lot of great pledges collected, and a lot of fun.”

The In School Mentoring program provides girls and boys with a role model and a friend to talk to and share the experiences of growing up with. For more information, call the Cariboo Family enrichment Center at 250 395-5155