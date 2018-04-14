A prescribed burn in the Crows Bar area will be conducted between April 16 and April 30.

“The primary purpose of this prescribed burn is to restore and maintain traditional grassland plant communities that are native to that area, and to improve habitat for big horned sheep and mule deer,” says Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The prescribed burn will cover about 500 hectares on the eastern bank of the Fraser River across from the Churn Creek Protected area that is about 70 kilometers west of 100 Mile House and about 50 kilometers northwest of Clinton.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre will be carefully monitoring the fire at all times.

“Under suitable weather conditions the burn will be carried out by trained and qualified BC Wildfire staff,” says Mack.

“The communities of Dog Creek, Canoe Creek, Clinton, Gang Ranch, and possibly 100 Mile can expect to see smoke during the days of the prescribed burn.”