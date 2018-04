An accident on Highway 24 20 kilometers east of Lone Butte closed the road for a short time April 12th.

The accident occured about 2:30 in the afternoon, near Airmail road. 100 Mile RCMP say that an elderly woman swerved to avoid a deer, left the road, and hit a tree. The woman was trapped in her vehicle.

Emergency services arrived on scene and extracted the woman. She was taken to 100 Mile Hospital with minor back injuries. The road was reopened shortly after.