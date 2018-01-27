Thanks to a twenty thousand dollar donation from the South Cariboo Wildfire Relief Fund, South Cariboo Search and Rescue now has the final funding in place for a much needed new Initial response Vehicle.

Cam Jensen, With South Cariboo search and Rescue, says that thanks to corporate donors, the project, which has been in the planning stages for over four years, can now go ahead. The truck will be ordered, and the design finalized for the trucks custom equipment storage units.

The vehicle will replace the aging unit being used by the team now. The donation, along with many other corporate and private donations, will bring the new vehicle into the search and rescue inventory later this year.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue wishes to thank all the corporate and private donors who have made the new vehicle possible.