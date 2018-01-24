The 100 Mile House Lions, on behalf of the South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund presented more donations to several local organizations at Whimseys Gifts on January 24th.

Recipients of this wave of donations included 100 Mile Search and Rescue members Bill Layton and Cam Jensen, receiving a $20,000 donation going towards a vehicle upgrade. The Hawkins Lake Volunteer Firefighters Association, represented by Fire Chief Bob Campbell, received $2500, and Lake of the Trees Camp, represented by Tom Mackintosh, received $3000.

The Lions maintain the fund and on hand to give out the funds were Lions Members Chris Nickless, Kim Taylor and Ron Graves.

Donations to the South Cariboo Fire Relief Fund can be made on behalf of the 100 Mile House Lions at the 100 Mile House branch of the Williams Lake and District Credit Union.